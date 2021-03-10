Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.06

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 29523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.