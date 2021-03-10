Ruff (RUFF) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $16.61 million and $1.80 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

