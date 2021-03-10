Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $430.16 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $390,038.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $430.16 or 0.00773797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00562297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075509 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

