Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

