Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.45

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 11024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.