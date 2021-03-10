Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 81,579 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 137.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of SpartanNash worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SpartanNash by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $738.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.