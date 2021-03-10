Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Ichor worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.