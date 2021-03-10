Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of TrueCar worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.