Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,517 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

