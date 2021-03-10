Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,811 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $157.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

