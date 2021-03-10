Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 326,733 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 448.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,733 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wipro by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wipro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

