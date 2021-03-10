Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 34,964 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Oppenheimer worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 213.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

