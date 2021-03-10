Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 980.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127,439 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LZB opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

