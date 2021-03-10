Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

