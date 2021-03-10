Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

