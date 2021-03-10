Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

DEA stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

