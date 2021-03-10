Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NX opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

