Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of FRP worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 502.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $97,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $194,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

FRP stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $489.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

