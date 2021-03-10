Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2,262.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,165.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $970.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

