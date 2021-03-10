Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of HealthStream worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

