Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.