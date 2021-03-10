Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $952.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

