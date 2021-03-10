Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Alico worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alico by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alico by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $230.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,250. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

