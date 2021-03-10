Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Balchem by 208.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 18.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BCPC opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

