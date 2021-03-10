Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

