Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

