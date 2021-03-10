Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Marten Transport worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

