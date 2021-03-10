Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of First Bancorp worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 214.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

