Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $169.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

