Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shutterstock by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,651,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

