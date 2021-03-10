Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Gentherm worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gentherm by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

