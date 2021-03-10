Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Livent worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

LTHM opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.89, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

