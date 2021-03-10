Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

CPSI stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

