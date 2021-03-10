Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.