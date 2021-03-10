Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 113,037 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 111,117 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 111,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 121,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

