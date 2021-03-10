Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,000 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Millicom International Cellular worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

