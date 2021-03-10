Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,882 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

