Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,933 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

