Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,434 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of CoreCivic worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,408,000 after buying an additional 792,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 81,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

NYSE:CXW opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.