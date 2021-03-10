Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,469 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

