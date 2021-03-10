Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,680 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093 in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

