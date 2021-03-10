Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,850 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 585.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 807,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.3% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 43.3% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB stock opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.