Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,537 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,369,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $37,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $8,181,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

