Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,374 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Intersect ENT worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

