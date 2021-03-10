Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of American Woodmark worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

