Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Ingles Markets worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.