Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Renasant worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,990. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

