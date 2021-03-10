Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.67

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.67 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 17840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.
The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
