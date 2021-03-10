Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.67

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.67 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 17840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

