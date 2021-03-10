Ryo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $689.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $208,043.43 and $689.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.02 or 0.03215095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00358120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.71 or 0.00980749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00390995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00337624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00247037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,038,973 coins and its circulating supply is 27,921,660 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

