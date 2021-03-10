Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Down 10.3%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.92. 676,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 606,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

SBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$619.61 million and a PE ratio of -152.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

